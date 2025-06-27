TZB-info / Větrání a klimatizace / 2025 Eurovent Summit registration opens

2025 Eurovent Summit registration opens

Eurovent is excited to announce the opening of a discounted early bird registration for the highly anticipated 2025 EUROVENTSUMMIT. Join 300+ key HVACR industry stakeholders on 24-26 September in Prague and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of HVACR manufacturing and sustainability.

Registration

Discounted early bird registration is now open for a limited time. Secure your discounted ticket via the Summit website. Hot tip: After registration, attendees are encouraged to download the Summit app for an enhanced attendee experience, including registration for individual sessions, exploring our sponsors, networking with other attendees, and more.

→ Register now

Přečtěte si článek v češtině:

Registrace na konferenci 2025 Eurovent Summit je zahájená Přečtěte si článek v češtině:

When & where

This year’s Summit will take place on 24-26 September 2025 at Vienna House by Wyndham Diplomat, near the city centre of Prague. All meetings will take place at the hotel. Selected evening events will take place at external venues, transport to and from which will be provided. All participants receive beneficial rates at the Summit hotel.

→ Book your hotel

We have teamed up with SkyTeam as our official Travel Partner for air travel. Book your flights now to take advantage of discounted air fares and other benefits.

→ Book your flight

What to expect

Working group meetings of Eurovent, Eurovent Certification and Eurovent Market Intelligence

High-ranking afternoon seminar programme focused on sustainability and circularity on 2 days

Two networking evenings at breathtaking external locations

Endless networking opportunities during breaks at the exclusive Summit networking lounge

→ View the Summit agenda

Sponsorship opportunities

Increase your brand visibility by becoming an official sponsor of the 2025 EUROVENTSUMMIT. Profit from the event’s wide-ranging representativeness and reach your target audience. Only a few slots remain – secure yours now to maximise your brand exposure! If you are interested in teaming up with us, contact the Summit organisation Team via andrea.gasparova@eurovent.eu.

→ Explore sponsorship opportunities

Stay tuned

Join Eurovent, Eurovent Certification and Eurovent Market Intelligence at the next EUROVENTSUMMIT to shape the future of HVACR manufacturing and sustainability. Let’s build a more sustainable and competitive tomorrow together! For the latest updates, stay tuned via www.eurovent-summit.eu and the Eurovent LinkedIn page, following the hashtag #ManufacturingForTomorrow.

About 2025 EUROVENTSUMMIT

The theme of 2025 EUROVENTSUMMIT, #ManufacturingForTomorrow, highlights the importance of circularity and sustainability in the HVACR industry. It emphasises our industry's commitment to measure and manage its environmental impacts, paving the way for a more sustainable future. Taking place in Prague, Europe’s manufacturing heartland, the Summit's choice of venue underscores how sustainability and green tech manufacturing enhance the global competitiveness of our European HVACR industry.

Join 300+ key HVACR stakeholders at the 2025 EUROVENTSUMMIT in Prague and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of HVACR manufacturing and sustainability.

→ For in-depth information, visit www.eurovent-summit.eu

Our sponsors and partners

About us

Eurovent

Eurovent is the voice of the European HVACR industry, representing over 100 companies directly and more than 1.000 indirectly through our 16 national associations. The majority are small and medium-sized companies that manufacture indoor climate, process cooling, and cold chain technologies across more than 350 manufacturing sites in Europe. They generate a combined annual turnover of more than 30 billion EUR and employ over 150.000 Europeans in good quality tech jobs.

www.eurovent.eu

Eurovent Certification

Eurovent Certification is the leading European certification body providing voluntary 3rd party HVACR product certification, offering a one-stop service. It certifies product performance according to European and International standards, for a full range of residential and industrial HVACR products. 3rd party certification enhances customer confidence, levels the competitive playing field for all manufacturers and ensures accurate performance ratings.

www.eurovent-certification.com

Eurovent Market Intelligence

Eurovent Market Intelligence is the European statistics office for the HVACR market. Since 1994, It has been a trusted partner for over 500 manufacturers (current number), providing confidential market data. It maps sales across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, offering annual and quarterly reports, trends, and forecasts, detailed information on the sold equipment (technology, capacity, etc.) and country-specific analysis.

www.eurovent-marketintelligence.eu