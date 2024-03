Azbestová a minerální vlákna ve vnitřním ovzduší

English Synopsis

Asbestos and Inorganic Fibres in Indoor Air

As a consequence of the growing production and use of asbestos and inorganic fibres, measurement of their concentration in indoor air is of great importance. The relevant legal regulations require the measurement. Various methods were developed for the purpose, based on collecting airborne particles in capillary membrane filters and subsequent determination of their number concentration. Remediation of buildings with fiber-containing construction elements is an essential part of any reconstruction.