Discover the 2025 EUROVENTSUMMIT programme

Explore the 2025 EUROVENTSUMMIT programme, featuring seminars on sustainability, working group meetings focused on sustainability-driven initiatives, and networking events, all united under the hashtag #ManufacturingForTomorrow.

The 2025 EUROVENTSUMMIT unfolds from 24 to 26 September 2025 in Prague, at the Vienna House by Wyndham Diplomat hotel, bringing together more than 300 HVACR decision-makers. The programme spans three days of high-impact sessions, industry working group meetings, and evening networking events. It has been carefully designed to highlight the industry’s commitment to sustainability, circularity, and future-ready manufacturing, with a strong focus on both technical and strategic collaboration.

Day 1: 24 September

The opening day sets the stage with Eurovent, Eurovent Certification and CEN working group meetings, featuring technical discussions on rooftop units, air handling units, fans, air filters, commercial refrigeration, and IT cooling solutions.

The working group meetings will be followed by an introductory Summit Sustainability Forum seminar ‘Sustainable footprints: Integrating life cycle thinking into HVACR design’, which will address sustainability in manufacturing and the latest trends in HVACR technologies.

The day concludes with a warm welcome at the official Summit Opening Ceremony at Restaurant Mlýnec, offering participants their first opportunity to connect in an informal setting. Participants will enjoy a spectacular view of Prague's iconic Charles Bridge while listening to welcome remarks from distinguished guests and connecting with peers from across the sector. Attendees can also look forward to an unexpected touch of entertainment from among Eurovent’s very own ranks, which will make the evening even more memorable.

Day 2: 25 September

The second day dives deeper with a full slate of working group meetings of all Eurovent units (Eurovent, Eurovent Certification, Eurovent Market Intelligence). Industry experts will focus on pressing topics in a wide range of working groups. These sessions will allow alignment on technical standards, best practices, and collaborative solutions to today’s most urgent HVACR challenges.

The meetings are followed up by the second Summit Sustainability Forum seminar ‘Closing the loop: Innovations in materials and circularity for HVACR systems’, which will highlight the critical role of materials and circularity in shaping a more sustainable HVACR industry.

The day concludes on a celebratory note with a special awards Legends of Eurovent evening event, honouring long-standing contributions to the HVACR sector and fostering connections in a festive atmosphere. Thursday night will see the true Hall of Fame of Eurovent and will be accompanied by interesting anecdotes from the history of the association.

Day 3: 26 September

The final day will consist of working group meetings covering various HVACR fields. Networking lunch, following the individual meetings, will conclude the three days of the event.

Across these three days, the Summit will underscore themes of circularity, sustainability, and competitive manufacturing, reflected in both content and collaboration efforts. Participants can engage in technical deep dives, global strategy dialogues, and innovation showcases, all with vast potential to shape the HVACR sector's path forward.

The full Summit programme can be found on the Summit website.