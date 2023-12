Testování technologií sanitace povrchů a vzduchu ve vnitřních prostorách budov

English Synopsis

Testing Newly Developed Technologies for Sanitisation of Surfaces and Air Inside Buildings

The paper relates the results of efficiency tests of specific application methods of surface and air remediation in the indoor environment of buildings, the scope and supply of which have significantly expanded in connection with the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 epidemic. The tests were focused on the most frequently offered procedures, i.e. on the use of open and closed (air purifiers) sources of UV-C radiation, fumigation (use of biocides) and ozonation. Special attention is paid to fulfilling the wording of related EU laws and regulations and compliance with safety principles in the application of these procedures in the work and municipal environments. We also give examples of numerous problems and shortcomings in the application of these technologies.